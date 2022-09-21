Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Begins; Details Here

  • Home
The last date to apply for Bihar NEET PG counselling 2022 is September 26.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 21, 2022 3:10 pm IST

Candidates can fill out the Bihar NEET PG 2022 application form through the official website – bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the Bihar NEET PG 2022 counselling online registration from today, September 21, 2022. Candidates can fill out the Bihar NEET PG 2022 application form through the official website – bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The last date to apply for Bihar NEET PG counselling 2022 is September 26. The candidates need to pay a counselling fee is Rs 2,200.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

The official notification reads: “All PGMAC 2022 candidates are advised not to change their mobile number and email address during the whole process of counselling and must be in close contact with Board's website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.”

To be eligible for the Bihar NEET PG 2022 counselling process, candidates need to pass the MBBS examination from any medical college in Bihar and have completed a satisfactorily one-year compulsory rotating internship. The candidate must also obtain permanent registration from the Medical Council of India (MCI) or Bihar State Medical Council.

As per the policy of the Government of Bihar the reservation of seats for various categories includes 16 per cent for the Schedule Caste (SC) category, one per cent for Schedule Tribe (ST), 18 per cent for Extremely Backward Caste (EBC), 12 per cent for Backward Caste (BC), three per cent Reserved Category Girls (RCG) and 10 per cent for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

Bihar NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Steps To Register

  1. Visit the official website– bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
  2. Click on the PG counselling registration tab
  3. Enter the required information and register
  4. Re-login and fill out the Bihar NEET PG counselling application form
  5. Upload the necessary documents, pay the registration fee and then click on submit
  6. Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Bihar NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Important Dates

Events

Dates

Application form availability

September 21, 2022

Last date to submit application form

September 26, 2022 by 10 pm

Last date for fee payment

September 26, 2022, by 11:59 pm

Online editing of application form

September 27, 2022, by 11:59 pm

Release of rank card

September 29, 2022, by 8:00 pm

