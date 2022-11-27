Bihar NEET PG 2022: Online Willingness For Stray Vacancy Round Ends Today; Result On November 28

Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar NEET PG 2022 Stray Vacancy Round

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will close the Bihar National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 stray vacancy round online willing submission window today, November 27. Candidates who have not been allotted any seat in the Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC) 2022 can submit their willingness through the official website– bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The board will release the result of the NEET PG 2022 stray vacant round on November 28, 2022. The counselling procedure is scheduled to be held from November 30. And candidates can pay the fees till December 1.

Willingness For PGMAC 2022 Stray Vacancy Round Offline Counselling Direct Link

Candidates will be required to provide a bank draft of Rs 2 lakh as well as other important documents for verification. The deposited fee of Rs 2 lakh will be sent to the respective institution when a student is allotted a seat in the medical institution.

Bihar NEET PG 2022: Steps To Submit Willingness