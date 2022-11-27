  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar NEET PG 2022: Online Willingness For Stray Vacancy Round Ends Today; Result On November 28

Bihar NEET PG 2022: Online Willingness For Stray Vacancy Round Ends Today; Result On November 28

Candidates can submit their NEET PG 2022 stray vacancy round online willingness through the official website– bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 27, 2022 6:00 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Choice Filling For Stray Vacancy Round Begins; Details Here
UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result Against Mop-Up Round Today
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Final List Of Candidates Joined In Mop-Up Round Out; Direct Link
NEET PG 2022: MCC Releases Provisional List Of Candidates Joined In Mop-Up Round
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Additional Seats In Stray Vacancy Round; Choice Filling Facility To Open For All
MCC Reschedules NEET PG 2022 AIQ, State Counselling; Here’s New Dates
Bihar NEET PG 2022: Online Willingness For Stray Vacancy Round Ends Today; Result On November 28
Bihar NEET PG 2022 Stray Vacancy Round
Image credit: Shutterstock

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will close the Bihar National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 stray vacancy round online willing submission window today, November 27. Candidates who have not been allotted any seat in the Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC) 2022 can submit their willingness through the official website– bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Latest: NEET PG Previous Year Sample/Question Papers. Free Download

Don't Miss: Quick Guide to NEET PG 2023 Exam, Admission, Seats, Fees and more. Download EBook

Recommended: Join Medical PG (INI CET, NEET PG 2023) Counseling companion to shortlist colleges and get complete personalized guidance Join Now

The board will release the result of the NEET PG 2022 stray vacant round on November 28, 2022. The counselling procedure is scheduled to be held from November 30. And candidates can pay the fees till December 1.

Willingness For PGMAC 2022 Stray Vacancy Round Offline Counselling Direct Link

Candidates will be required to provide a bank draft of Rs 2 lakh as well as other important documents for verification. The deposited fee of Rs 2 lakh will be sent to the respective institution when a student is allotted a seat in the medical institution.

Bihar NEET PG 2022: Steps To Submit Willingness

  • Go to the official website– bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
  • Then click on the “Willingness for PGMAC-2022 Stray Vacancy Round offline counselling” link available on the homepage.
  • Enter the PGMAC ID, date of birth and click on submit.
  • Next click on the 'Submit Your Willingness' option.
  • Download and take a printout of the online willingness slip where the mop-up round counselling rank and option ID will be printed.
Click here for more Education News
Bihar NEET
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CAT 2022 LIVE: Slot 3 Begins; Paper Analysis, Percentile Calculator, Answer Key Soon
Live | CAT 2022 LIVE: Slot 3 Begins; Paper Analysis, Percentile Calculator, Answer Key Soon
Northeast Green Summit: Bhutanese School Kids Asks To Engage Youth In Fight Against Climate Change
Northeast Green Summit: Bhutanese School Kids Asks To Engage Youth In Fight Against Climate Change
CAT 2022 Slot Two Ends; How Was The Paper? Check Analysis
CAT 2022 Slot Two Ends; How Was The Paper? Check Analysis
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Schedule
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Schedule
Buddhist International University To Hold Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony On November 29
Buddhist International University To Hold Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony On November 29
.......................... Advertisement ..........................