Bihar NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Rank Card Today; Official Website, Steps To Download

BCECEB NEET PG Counselling 2022: Shortlisted candidates of BCECEB NEET PG counselling will get admission in government, private medical colleges of Bihar state for the academic session 2022-23.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 29, 2022 11:46 am IST

Bihar NEET PG counselling rank card today
New Delhi:

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) which administers the state's NEET PG counselling, will issue the rank card of round-1 seat allotment result today, September 29. The Bihar NEET PG counselling seat allotment result will be made available on the official website -- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The BCECEB Bihar NEET PG counselling rank card will be made available for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma programmes.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

The Bihar NEET PG round-1 merit list will be issued only for those applicants who have registered for the state counselling process between September 21 and September 26, 2022. The Bihar NEET PG counselling 2022 is held for the 50 per cent state quota seats in MD, MS, PGD, DNB degree and diploma courses. Shortlisted candidates of BCECEB NEET PG counselling will get admission in government, private medical colleges of Bihar state for the academic session 2022-23.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Rank Card: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website – bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
  2. Click on the designated Bihar NEET PG counselling 2022 round-1 merit list link
  3. Insert credentials if required
  4. Submit and download the NEET PG merit list round-1
BCECEB NEET PG Counselling
