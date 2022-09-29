Bihar NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Rank Card Today; Official Website, Steps To Download

Bihar NEET PG counselling rank card today

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) which administers the state's NEET PG counselling, will issue the rank card of round-1 seat allotment result today, September 29. The Bihar NEET PG counselling seat allotment result will be made available on the official website -- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The BCECEB Bihar NEET PG counselling rank card will be made available for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma programmes.

The Bihar NEET PG round-1 merit list will be issued only for those applicants who have registered for the state counselling process between September 21 and September 26, 2022. The Bihar NEET PG counselling 2022 is held for the 50 per cent state quota seats in MD, MS, PGD, DNB degree and diploma courses. Shortlisted candidates of BCECEB NEET PG counselling will get admission in government, private medical colleges of Bihar state for the academic session 2022-23.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Rank Card: How To Download