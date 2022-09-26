Bihar NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Registration Process Ends Today At Bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET PG 2022 counselling merit list will be released on September 29

Bihar NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will close the NEET PG 2022 counselling registration window today, September 26. The candidates can fill the application form on the official website – bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, they need to pay a counselling fee of Rs 2,200. ALSO READ | MCC Withdraws PG Medical Seats From Round 1 Seat Matrix; Details Here

The NEET PG 2022 counselling fee can be paid till 11.59 pm today, the online correction window will activate from September 27. The NEET PG 2022 counselling merit list will be released on September 29.

Bihar NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How To Register

Visit the official website– bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Click on the PG counselling registration tab Enter the required information and register Re-login and fill out the Bihar NEET PG counselling application form Upload the necessary documents, pay the registration fee and then click on submit Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

The candidates who have cleared MBBS exam from any medical college in Bihar can apply for the NEET PG 2022 counselling process. As per the Bihar Government's reservation policy, 16 per cent of the seats reserved for the Schedule Caste (SC) category, one per cent for Schedule Tribe (ST), 18 per cent for Extremely Backward Caste (EBC), 12 per cent for Backward Caste (BC), three per cent Reserved Category Girls (RCG) and 10 per cent for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.