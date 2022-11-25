Bihar NEET PG 2022 Counselling: BCECEB Announces Stray Vacancy Round Schedule, Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com The Bihar NEET PG 2022 counselling will commence from November 30

Bihar NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECEB has announced the schedule for the NEET PG 2022 stray vacancy round. The candidates can apply for the stray vacancy round on the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The online willingness for NEET PG 2022 stray vacancy round will be held from November 26 to 27, 2022. The online willingness is for candidates who have not been allotted any seat in the PGMAC 2022 counselling programme. The candidates can apply for the stray vacancy round by clicking on the link on the official website. ALSO READ | NEET PG Counselling 2022: Additional Seats In Stray Vacancy Round; Choice Filling Facility To Open For All

To submit online willingness, candidates have to enter the PGMAC ID and date of birth. Click on 'submit your willingness' button. Following successful submission of willingness, candidates will take print out of online willingness slip on which their mop-up round counselling rank and option ID will be printed.

The BCECEB will announce the NEET PG stray vacancy round result on November 28. The counselling process will commence from November 30, the last date of submission of fee is December 1.

For the candidates who wish to take admission in private colleges, they have to come with all required documents and a bank draft of Rs 2 lakh only in favour of Controller of Exam, BCECE. For details on Bihar NEET PG counselling 2022, please visit the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.