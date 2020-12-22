Bihar NEET Counselling Mop-Up Round 2020 To Be Held From December 23

Bihar NEET counselling mop-up round 2020 to be held

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has invited applications from NEET(UG) 2020 qualified candidates for appearing in the mop-up round offline counselling of under-graduate medical admission counselling (UGMAC)- 2020 to get admission into government or private Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) or Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) colleges or veterinary colleges. The mop-up round of UGMAC- 2020 will be held on December 23 and 24. The details of the UGMAC-2020 mop-round counselling are available at the official website https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/.

Candidates who have been admitted into any government or private MBBS or dental colleges will not be allowed to sit for the UGMAC mop-up round. Those who have not been able to gain admission in any of the affiliated medical or dental colleges during the previous counselling session are required to submit a fresh application for UGMAC 2020 mop-up round.

The list for vacant MBBS or MD seats will be published after the completion of round two of the UGMAC 2020 on December 25. In case of additional seats left vacant the BCECEB will upload the same on December 27 at 10:00 am before the beginning of the mop-up round counselling.

The interested candidates will have to download the UGMAC- 2020 application form from BCECEB official website and submit it after filling required details including personal information like name, address and identity proof and educational qualifications including NEET-2020 score, Class 12, 10 marksheet and certificates.