  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar NEET Counselling Mop-Up Round 2020 To Be Held From December 23

Bihar NEET Counselling Mop-Up Round 2020 To Be Held From December 23

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has invited applications from NEET(UG) 2020 qualified candidates for appearing in the mop-up round offline counselling.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 22, 2020 9:35 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main, NEET 2021: Even Next Year's Exams Will Be Tough On Students, Say Experts
‘Why Not NEET 2021’: Students Demand More Sessions Of Medical Entrance Exam
NEET Counselling 2020: Final Result Of Mop-Up Round Declared, Allotment Letter Released
MP NEET Counselling 2020: DME Madhya Pradesh Releases Round 2 Allotment List
Six Students From Mumbai's Infamous Slum Crack NEET
Maharashtra NEET Round 2 Selection List Released At Mahacet.org
Bihar NEET Counselling Mop-Up Round 2020 To Be Held From December 23
Bihar NEET counselling mop-up round 2020 to be held
New Delhi:

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has invited applications from NEET(UG) 2020 qualified candidates for appearing in the mop-up round offline counselling of under-graduate medical admission counselling (UGMAC)- 2020 to get admission into government or private Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) or Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) colleges or veterinary colleges. The mop-up round of UGMAC- 2020 will be held on December 23 and 24. The details of the UGMAC-2020 mop-round counselling are available at the official website https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/.

Candidates who have been admitted into any government or private MBBS or dental colleges will not be allowed to sit for the UGMAC mop-up round. Those who have not been able to gain admission in any of the affiliated medical or dental colleges during the previous counselling session are required to submit a fresh application for UGMAC 2020 mop-up round.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The list for vacant MBBS or MD seats will be published after the completion of round two of the UGMAC 2020 on December 25. In case of additional seats left vacant the BCECEB will upload the same on December 27 at 10:00 am before the beginning of the mop-up round counselling.

The interested candidates will have to download the UGMAC- 2020 application form from BCECEB official website and submit it after filling required details including personal information like name, address and identity proof and educational qualifications including NEET-2020 score, Class 12, 10 marksheet and certificates.

Click here for more Education News
NEET MDS result NEET 2021 NEET 2021 Registration
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
‘Release CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet Immediately’: Students After Education Minister’s Webinar‘
‘Release CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet Immediately’: Students After Education Minister’s Webinar‘
Bihar Polytechnic Result 2020 Announced; Here’s DCECE Rank Card Direct Link
Bihar Polytechnic Result 2020 Announced; Here’s DCECE Rank Card Direct Link
MHT CET Counselling 2020:Online Registration Closes today
MHT CET Counselling 2020:Online Registration Closes today
CBSE Exams 2021 Will Be Held Offline: Education Minister
CBSE Exams 2021 Will Be Held Offline: Education Minister
Education Minister Webinar Live Now: 'No CBSE Board Exams Till February 2021', Says Ramesh Pokhriyal
Live | Education Minister Webinar Live Now: 'No CBSE Board Exams Till February 2021', Says Ramesh Pokhriyal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................