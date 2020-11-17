Bihar NEET Counselling 2020: Merit List Released At Bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Bihar NEET Counselling for admission to various MBBS and BDS courses has been released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB).
In addition to the merit list, the Rank Card of all candidates has also been made available on the website. In order to download UGMAC Rank Card, candidates will be required to enter their UGMAC 2020 user ID and date of birth.
The Bihar NEET counselling 2020 for 15% AIQ seats, central and deemed universities will be done by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on the basis of scores in NEET.
Bihar NEET Counselling 2020 Procedure
- Candidate needs to login using their UGMAC ID and password generated at the time of Bihar MBBS registration.
- For choice locking, click on 'Submit the option’ available on the screen. Candidate can enter multiple preferences at once.
- It is compulsory for candidates to carry the list of relevant documents for verification purposes. The document verification will be done after the seat allotment.
- On the grounds of the Bihar MBBS state merit rank, preferences of colleges/courses, availability of seats in a particular college, reservation criteria and other factors, the seats to medical and dental college will be allotted.
- Separate counselling will be held for candidates belonging to various categories. The authority will release the seat allotment result for both rounds, once the Bihar NEET counselling 2020 will be over.
