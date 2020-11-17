Bihar NEET Counselling 2020: Merit List Released At Bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET Counselling for admission to various MBBS and BDS courses has been released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). All the candidates who have registered to participate in the UGMAC 2020 counselling can check the UGMAC 2020 merit list on- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

In addition to the merit list, the Rank Card of all candidates has also been made available on the website. In order to download UGMAC Rank Card, candidates will be required to enter their UGMAC 2020 user ID and date of birth.

The Bihar NEET counselling 2020 for 15% AIQ seats, central and deemed universities will be done by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on the basis of scores in NEET.

Bihar NEET Counselling 2020 Procedure