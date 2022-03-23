  • Home
The BSEB Matric and the MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 will be declared soon. Check details on release date and time here.

Mar 23, 2022

Bihar, MP Board Exam Results 2022: Check State-Wise 10th, 12th Exam Results Date And Time
Bihar and Madhya Pradesh board exam results are soon to be declared
New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) and the Madhya Pradesh Board Of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce their board exam results soon. The students who have appeared for Bihar Board (BSEB) matriculation or Class 10 exam can expect their result this month, March-end. Similarly, those who have appeared for the MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022, will get their results by the end of April.

A Bihar Board official earlier told Careers360, "BSEB is trying to announce the Class 10 result by this month, the result declaration process can be delayed to April as the board has to conduct the cancelled Maths paper." The evaluation process for the rest of the papers has almost been completed, the official added.

Once the BSEB results are announced, students can check their matric results on the official websites– biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

The MP Board Result will be available at-- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their MPBSE board results by entering the registration number.

