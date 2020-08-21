Daughter Of Migrant Worker From Bihar Tops University Exam In Kerala

Payal Kumari, Daughter Of Migrant Worker From Bihar Has Topped University Exam In Kerala

Payal Kumari, daughter of a migrant worker from Gosaimadhi village in the Sheikhpura district of Bihar, has secured the first rank in the final year examinations of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala.

Payal’s father, Pramod Kumar Singh, left Bihar with his family and is now employed as a labourer in a hardware shop in Ernakulam. The family is now settled in Kangarapaddy. Her mother, Bindu Devi, is a housewife.

Payal passed SSLC or Class 10 final exams with 83% and higher secondary final exam with 95% marks in the Humanities stream. She joined Mar Thoma College for Women, Perumbavoor, in 2017 as a student of History and Archaeology (BA) and bagged the first position in the undergraduate final year examination, 2020.

On her road to success, Payal had to tackle many obstacles. Several situations of economic hardship at home compelled her to discontinue her studies.

Payal was able to pursue higher education with financial and economic support from her college. A volunteer of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Payal was active in the flood relief campaigns of the college in 2018.

Mar Thoma College for Women is a minority status institution, established by the Mar Thoma Evangelistic Association of the East in 1982.