  • Home
  • Education
  • Daughter Of Migrant Worker From Bihar Tops University Exam In Kerala

Daughter Of Migrant Worker From Bihar Tops University Exam In Kerala

Payal Kumari, daughter of a migrant worker from Gosaimadhi village in the Sheikhpura district of Bihar, has secured the first rank in the final year examinations of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 21, 2020 2:36 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

New Education Policy 2020: Education Minister, NCERT Director Holds Meeting On National Curriculum Framework
Vice Chancellor Of King George Medical University Tests Positive For COVID-19
Students Appeared For Improvement Equal Victim Of Pandemic, To Be Treated At Par With Regulars: Delhi HC
CBSE Compartment Exams: Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Cancel Exam For Class 10 And 12
Tripura Launches ‘Neighbourhood Classes’ Amid COVID-19 To Close Learning Gap
27 Percent Students Do Not Have Access To Smartphones, Laptops For Online Classes: NCERT Survey
Daughter Of Migrant Worker From Bihar Tops University Exam In Kerala
Payal Kumari, Daughter Of Migrant Worker From Bihar Has Topped University Exam In Kerala
New Delhi:

Payal Kumari, daughter of a migrant worker from Gosaimadhi village in the Sheikhpura district of Bihar, has secured the first rank in the final year examinations of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala.

Payal’s father, Pramod Kumar Singh, left Bihar with his family and is now employed as a labourer in a hardware shop in Ernakulam. The family is now settled in Kangarapaddy. Her mother, Bindu Devi, is a housewife.

Payal passed SSLC or Class 10 final exams with 83% and higher secondary final exam with 95% marks in the Humanities stream. She joined Mar Thoma College for Women, Perumbavoor, in 2017 as a student of History and Archaeology (BA) and bagged the first position in the undergraduate final year examination, 2020.

On her road to success, Payal had to tackle many obstacles. Several situations of economic hardship at home compelled her to discontinue her studies.

Payal was able to pursue higher education with financial and economic support from her college. A volunteer of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Payal was active in the flood relief campaigns of the college in 2018.

Mar Thoma College for Women is a minority status institution, established by the Mar Thoma Evangelistic Association of the East in 1982.

Click here for more Education News
Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Exam 2020: Mistakes To Avoid During Exam Preparation
NEET Exam 2020: Mistakes To Avoid During Exam Preparation
New Education Policy 2020: Education Minister, NCERT Director Holds Meeting On National Curriculum Framework
New Education Policy 2020: Education Minister, NCERT Director Holds Meeting On National Curriculum Framework
JMI Admission 2020: Jamia Millia Islamia Extends Application Deadline Till September 14
JMI Admission 2020: Jamia Millia Islamia Extends Application Deadline Till September 14
Vice Chancellor Of King George Medical University Tests Positive For COVID-19
Vice Chancellor Of King George Medical University Tests Positive For COVID-19
KCET Result 2020: Karnataka CET 2020 Result Declared At Karresults.nic.in
KCET Result 2020: Karnataka CET 2020 Result Declared At Karresults.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................