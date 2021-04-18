  • Home
BSEB Exam 2021: Bihar 10th compartment exam 2021, Bihar 12th compartment exam 2021 and D. El. Ed Special exam 2021 postponed till further notice.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 18, 2021 10:25 pm IST | Source: Careers360

BSEB 10th, 12th compartment exam 2021, D. El. Ed special exam 2020 postponed (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today postponed Inter compartment exam 2021, Matric compartment exam 2021 and D. El. Ed. Special exam 2021 until further notice. The announcement came soon after an order from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to keep all education institutions in the state shut till May 15. The Chief Minister also announced that during this period, no examination will be held at state-run schools and universities.

The three exams were scheduled for April and May, 2021.

BSEB 10th compartment exam 2021 was scheduled for May 5 to 8. Class 12 or Intermediate compartment exams were scheduled to be held from April 29 to May 10.

Bihar D. El. Ed special exam was scheduled for April 26 to 30. The new dates will be announced later.

Bihar compartment exams are for students who did not qualify in the board final exams, result of which were announced recently. Students who could not appear for the final exams due to errors in their exam forms, or because their exam fees were not submitted by schools, will also be given a chance to take these exams.

Bihar is the first and only state in India to conduct exams in 2021 and announce results. Other states are either conducting, or will conduct their board exams in the upcoming months.

Due to the COVID scare, several state boards and the two central boards – CBSE and ICSE – have postponed, cancelled their Class 10 and Class 12 final exams.

