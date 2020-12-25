Bihar ITICAT Result 2020 Declared; Rank Card Released At Official Website

Bihar ITICAT result 2020 declared

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the result for the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2020 at its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. BCECEB ITICAT 2020 candidates can download a copy of their rank card. The qualifying candidates will be allowed to appear for online counselling whose dates have not been declared yet. BCECEB ITICAT 2020 exam was held on December 4, 2020 on an online mode.

Steps to download BCECEB ITICAT 2020

Visit the official website of BCECEB ITICAT 2020

Click on the ITICAT 2020 rank tab. You will be redirected to a new page

Sign in using your existing log-in credentials including your roll number and date of birth and press show rank

BCECEB ITICAT 2020 rank card will appear. The candidates can download the rank card in PDF format for further use.

The qualifying candidates will be invited for the counselling session based upon their ranks. They will be then asked to fill up Choice-filling form for admissions into affiliated

The eligibility criteria for BCECEB ITICAT 2020 was candidates’ age should be at least 14 years, must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board and must have appeared for maths and science papers in the final examination.

On December 24, Directorate General of Training (DGT) joined hands with Microsoft and NASSCOM Foundation to provide digital content for Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) students and make the employability skilling programme future-ready.