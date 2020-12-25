Bihar Issues Guidelines For Reopening Schools, Colleges From January 4

Bihar issues guidelines for reopening schools, colleges

The Bihar Education Department has issued guidelines for reopening educational institutes including schools, colleges and universities from January 4. The classes will commence at 50% of the total strength. The state had shut down all the institutes on March 15 along with the nationwide lockdown imposed due to spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The state took the decision to open the educational centres in a Crisis Management Group (CMG) meeting on December 18.

Also Read: COVID-19 And Online Education In 2020

Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary of state education department informed in the meeting that all the Bihar educational institutions including government schools, privates schools, higher educational institutes, coaching institutes, MBBS and engineering institutes and all the research institutes will reopen for classes from January, 2021. The management of these institutes will have to ensure following of the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Health in the institutes’ premises.

The following students will be allowed to conduct physical classes

Students of private and government schools studying in Classes 9 to 12

Final-year students of colleges and universities

Research students studying in various universities

Further the teaching faculty will be made aware about the COVID-19 protocols to be followed within the classroom. All the government schools students will receive a set of two masks. The coaching centre will have to submit a plan on starting physical classes while maintaining social distancing inside the classrooms to the regional officer and seek prior permissions from him.

The government will take a call on resuming physical sessions for the remaining students after January 18, 2021.

Earlier Bihar Education Department had announced to open schools from Classes 9 to 12 from September 28 but due to rising COVID-19 cases the schools were remained shut.