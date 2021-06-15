  • Home
Bihar Intermediate Class 11 Admission To Start From June 19

Bihar Board will conduct the application process for admission to Class 11 through its Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS). The application window will remain open till June 28.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 15, 2021 4:22 pm IST


Bihar to start admission to intermediate Class 11 from June 19
New Delhi:

Bihar Board will begin the online application for intermediate admission on June 19. Bihar Board will conduct the application process for admission to Class 11 through its Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS). OFSS is a centralised portal for admission to intermediate Class 11 and degree programmes in Bihar. The application window will remain open till June 28.

Bihar Board has already released the common prospectus for intermediate admission. Students can download and check the prospectus before registering for the courses.

For Bihar intermediate application, students will be required to register with their email ids and mobile phone numbers. Students who have qualified Class 10th exam from Bihar Board will have to provide their roll numbers, roll codes and dates of birth. The board wil also allow students from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to apply for admission to Bihar Class 11.

The board will prepare a merit list on the basis of the options entered and their merit in the qualifying exam. Students are advised to check previous year's cut off on the OFSS portal and enter their options accordingly.

The OFSS app can also be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Students can use the app for information on their application.

Bihar Intermediate Exam
