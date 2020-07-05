  • Home
Bihar Board will begin online application for intermediate admission on July 8. The application process was due to begin on July 1 but was revised later.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 5, 2020 2:19 pm IST

Bihar Board will begin intermediate admission from July 8
New Delhi:

Bihar Board will begin online application for intermediate admission on July 8. The application process was due to begin on July 1 but was revised later. Bihar Board will conduct application process through its Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS). OFSS is a centralized portal for admission to intermediate and degree courses in Bihar.

Bihar Board released the common prospectus for intermediate admission on June 29. Students can download the prospectus to understand the application and admission process.

For application, students would need an email id and mobile number. Students who have passed class 10 exam from Bihar Board will need to provide their roll number, roll code and date of birth. Students who have passed 10th exam from any other board will need to provide marks obtained in class 10.

After the application process is complete, Board will prepare merit list based on the options entered and their merit in the qualifying exam.

Students are advised to check previous year's cut off on the OFSS portal and enter their options accordingly.

Students will also be allowed a 'Slide Up' option. If a student is allotted a seat in the first/second list, they can take admission and then apply for 'Slide Up' option and if they are allotted a seat in one of the better institutes in subsequent rounds of allotment, their admission based on the previous list will be cancelled automatically.

The Board has also released OFSS app which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Students can use the app for information on their application.

