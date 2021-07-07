Bihar Inter Result: Students Can Collect BSEB Class 12 Pass Certificates From Schools

Bihar inter pass certificates can be collected from schools

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that the Pass Certificates for Class 12, or Intermediate, exams are being sent to district offices. Along with the BSEB Class 12 regular exam pass certificates for the students qualifying the 2020 exams, the examination board has also issued the Compartment exam certificates for 2019 and 2020 exam takers.

School principals will collect the certificates from the district offices, distribute them among students and keep records, the board has instructed.

“Certificates of students who have passed the annual Class 12 examination 2020, and Class 12 Intermediate compartment exam 2019 are being sent to the offices of district officers,” the board said in a notification.

Bihar Board Class 10 and Class 12th Intermediate results for 2021 were announced in March, 2021. Out of all the total 13,40,266 students who appeared for the BSEB Class 12th Inter exams from Science, Commerce and Arts, 10,45,250 have qualified. The pass percentage in intermediate exam was 78.04 per cent this year, dropped from 80.44 per cent last year. The Bihar Board inter examinations for Class 12 in Bihar began on February 1 amid COVID-19 precautions and ended on February 13. The practical exams were conducted earlier, from January 9.

Bihar is the first State Education board in the country that conducted both Class 10 and 12 board exams this year amid the pandemic and announced results in a record time.