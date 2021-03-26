Bihar Inter Result 2021 Today: 3 Important Things Students Must Know

Bihar Board will release the BSEB Inter result for all the streams - Science, Arts and Commerce – today.

The Bihar Board of Secondary Education or BSEB will release the Class 12 or Inter result today at 3 pm for over 13 lakh students. The Board officials will release BSEB Class 12 results today in a press conference at the Board headquarters. After the announcement of the Bihar Class 12 result 2021, the results will be made available for the candidates on the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Board will release the BSEB Inter result for all the streams - Science, Arts and Commerce – today.

After the release of results, BSEB will become the first school board in India to conduct board exams and declare results for 2021. The BSEB Class 12 exams were held across 1,473 examination centres from February 1 to 13, 2021. The answer key for the objective type questions had been released on March 13.

Bihar Inter result 2021 will be released on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Inter result 2021: Where to Check

The Bihar Board inter result 2021 will be announced on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Inter result 2021: When to check

The BSEB 12th results will be released at 3 PM today.

Bihar Inter result 2021: How to Check

The BSEB Class 12 result can be downloaded following these simple steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to Bihar Board official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the respective stream's result link.

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials such as roll number and roll code.

Step 5: Click on the ‘submit’ button and view your Bihar inter result.

Last year, the Bihar Board 12th Class results were released on March 24. The overall pass percentage was 80.44 per cent.