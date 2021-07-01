Bihar Inter Admissions 2021 Deadline Extended Till July 3

Bihar Inter Admissions 2021: Students can submit form till July 3

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has extended the Intermediate application submission deadline for the academic session 2021-2023. Candidates can now fill the application form in an online mode by July 3. Earlier, the registration deadline was June 29. Candidates can register through the Common Application Form (CAF) available at the official website-- ofssbihar.in. The application fee is Rs 350. The payments details and methods ate available in the Common Application Form (CAF).

As per the circular released by the board, students who have passed the matriculation or equivalent examination from Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or any other national or state boards are eligible to apply online for admission.

BSEB has also launched “OFSS” mobile application. It is available on Google play store. The students will not be able to fill the application form through the app. However, they can check their application status and other important information related to the admission process on the app.

How To Apply for Bihar Inter Admission 2021?

The students will have to apply in online mode only. Here’s how to fill the Bihar OFSS Inter Admission Form 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website - ofssbihar.in

Step 2: Click on the link “Common Application Form For Admission In Intermediate Colleges and Schools”

Step 3: Feed in the details for registration and verify your email ID and mobile number.

Step 4: Once the registration process registration, login with the credentials sent on your registered email ID or mobile number.

Step 5: Fill the BSEB Inter application form, upload the documents and pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit the application form.