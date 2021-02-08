  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar To Have University Devoted To Fine Arts; Proposal Likely In Budget

Bihar To Have University Devoted To Fine Arts; Proposal Likely In Budget

Bihar could be on its way to have a university devoted exclusively to study on fine arts, including music, with the government giving in-principle approval for the Rs 300 crore project.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 8, 2021 12:24 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Uttar Pradesh Residential Schools To Reopen For Classes 9 To 12 From February 9
At Least One Medical, Technical College With Course In Regional Languages In Each State: PM Modi
'Meritorious schools' In Punjab To Reopen From February 9
Schools Reopening From Tomorrow In Four States
PM Modi To Lay Foundation Of 2 Medical Colleges In Assam Today
Gujarat Government To Set Up Indian Institute Of Skills In Gandhinagar
Bihar To Have University Devoted To Fine Arts; Proposal Likely In Budget
Bihar To Have University Devoted To Fine Arts; Proposal Likely In Budget
New Delhi:

Bihar could be on its way to have a university devoted exclusively to study on fine arts, including music, with the government giving in-principle approval for the Rs 300 crore project. According to noted musician Neetu Kumari Nutan, this was revealed at a meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad, in the state capital last week wherein distinguished persons from various walks of life were invited to offer their suggestions for the state budget.

"I was delighted when Art, Culture and Youth department principal secretary Ravi B Parmar said the upcoming state budget will contain a proposal for the Kala Vishwavidyala," Ms Nutan, a Sangeet Natak Akademi member who was one of the attendees of the meeting, told PTI.

The state budget is scheduled to be tabled before the assembly on February 22. "The site for the proposed university will be decided once the budgetary approval is received," a state government source said.

Ms Nutan, a doctorate in music, claimed that the announcement was a fruition of her efforts. She has endeavoured to restore the pristine glory of Bhojpuri folk music which has of late been associated with sleaze. The musician disclosed that at the pre-budget meeting held last year which was chaired by the then Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi who held the post as well as the finance portfolio for nearly a decade and a half, she had submitted a written proposal for setting up a "Kala Vishwavidyalaya".

"I contended that such a university will greatly enhance the state's soft power besides being feasible from the point of view of revenue generation. Serious students of arts from far and wide would be visiting Bihar to pursue their researches just like they throng Prayag Sangeet Samiti and the Chandigarh-based Pracheen Kala Kendra," said Ms Nutan whose many laurels include 'Lokvid Samman', conferred in 2019 by the Prayagraj-based North Central Zonal Centre for Culture (NCZCC), which is controlled by the Union ministry for culture.

"In the progress of any country, its cultural wealth plays an intangible but substantial role. My sincere thanks to Sushil Modi and Tarkishor Prasad. I am also thankful to ministers for culture and tourism, Mangal Pandey and Jivesh Kumar respectively, who were among those present at the meeting last week and had shown enthusiasm for the proposed project," the musician added.

Click here for more Education News
Bihar Education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 Syllabus For Paper 1: List Of Topics Students Should Not Miss
JEE Main 2021 Syllabus For Paper 1: List Of Topics Students Should Not Miss
CBSE Gives Schools Last Chance To Register Class 9, 11 Students; Update Students' List For Class 10, 12 Exam
CBSE Gives Schools Last Chance To Register Class 9, 11 Students; Update Students' List For Class 10, 12 Exam
Uttarakhand Board Classes 10, 12 Exams From May 4-May 22
Uttarakhand Board Classes 10, 12 Exams From May 4-May 22
IGNOU December TEE 2020 Revised Admit Card Released
IGNOU December TEE 2020 Revised Admit Card Released
CBSE Sample Paper 2021, Deleted Chapters For Class 10 Science Exam
CBSE Sample Paper 2021, Deleted Chapters For Class 10 Science Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................