  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar: Government School Question Paper Describes Kashmir As Separate Country; Probe Ordered

Bihar: Government School Question Paper Describes Kashmir As Separate Country; Probe Ordered

The English mid-term question paper claiming that Kashmir is not a part of India was approved by the Bihar Education Project Council, and distributed among students in Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar districts.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 20, 2022 9:04 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Assam To Give Scooters To Nearly 36,000 Meritorious HS Class 12 Students
MP PAT Answer Key 2022 Out; Direct Link Here
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Final Result Out; Reporting Begins
KLEEE 2023: Phase 1 Registration Begins; Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins At Uhsrugcounselling.com
KCET 2022 Counselling: Web Option Entry Ends Today; Seat Allotment On October 28
Bihar: Government School Question Paper Describes Kashmir As Separate Country; Probe Ordered
Bihar question paper claims Kashmir as separate country, probe has been ordered
Patna City:

A recent Class-7 question paper circulated in Bihar government schools allegedly described Kashmir as a separate country, prompting the Education Department to order a probe, officials said Wednesday. The claim that Kashmir is not a part of India was made in the English mid-term examination paper approved by the Bihar Education Project Council, and distributed among students in Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar districts, they said.

Dipak Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Education Department), told PTI, “We have ordered a probe into the matter and strict action will be taken against those who are found guilty.”

The opposition BJP, meanwhile, alleged that the contents of the question paper point to the fact that Bihar government officials consider Kashmir to be a different country.

"The state government is still silent on my concern that they feel Kashmir as not a part of India. This question paper advocates that officials in the Bihar government consider Kashmir as a different country,” BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Bihar government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET Effect: Admission Process Is Simpler This Time, Say DU Colleges
CUET Effect: Admission Process Is Simpler This Time, Say DU Colleges
Assam To Give Scooters To Nearly 36,000 Meritorious HS Class 12 Students
Assam To Give Scooters To Nearly 36,000 Meritorious HS Class 12 Students
DU UG Merit List 2022 Live: Delhi University CSAS 1st Allotment List Out At Du.ac.in
DU UG Merit List 2022 Live: Delhi University CSAS 1st Allotment List Out At Du.ac.in
Manish Sisodia Takes Dig At Prime Minister Narendra Modi Over His Visit To Gujarat School
Manish Sisodia Takes Dig At Prime Minister Narendra Modi Over His Visit To Gujarat School
CUET UG 2022: Saviour For Some, Disappointment For Delhi University Aspirants Missing Out On College Of Choice
CUET UG 2022: Saviour For Some, Disappointment For Delhi University Aspirants Missing Out On College Of Choice
.......................... Advertisement ..........................