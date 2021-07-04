Bihar Extends OFSS Intermediate Class 11 Application Deadline

Bihar OFSS application deadline extended

The application deadline for admission to intermediate Class 11 in Bihar has been extended. The application through Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) will now end on July 18. OFSS is a centralised registration portal for admission to intermediate Class 11 and degree programmes in Bihar. This is the second time that the Bihar board has extended the application deadline.

For intermediate Class 11 applications, students seeking admission have to register with their email ids and mobile phone numbers. Applicants qualifying Class 10th exam from Bihar Board will have to provide their roll numbers, roll codes and dates of birth. The board will also allow students from other boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to apply for admission to Bihar Class 11.

The OFSS app can also be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Students can use the app for information on their application.

How To Apply

Go to official website -- ofssbihar.in

Click on the link “Common Application Form For Admission In Intermediate Colleges and Schools” For Apply Online For Intermediate Session 2020-22

Enter contact details for registration

Verify email Id and mobile number

After registration is complete, login with system-generated credentials

Fill the detailed application form

Pay the application fee of Rs 350

Submit

After the application on OFSS completes, the board will prepare a merit list on the basis of the options entered by the students and their merit in the qualifying exam. Students are advised to check previous year's cut off on the OFSS portal and enter their options accordingly.