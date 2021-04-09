Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar schools, colleges to remain shut till April 18 amid COVID spike (representational photo)

Schools in Bihar will continue to remain shut for one more week. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on April 9 chaired a high-level meeting to assess the COVID-19 situation in the state. According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), all schools, colleges and coaching institutions in the state will remain shut till April 18.

The Bihar Government on April 3 extended the closure of educational institutions till April 11, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Schools in the state were scheduled to reopen on April 5.

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, several states have decided to shut down schools, or extended the closure. On April 9, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also announced that schools for Classes 1 to 8 will remain closed till April-end.

Bihar on April 8 reported 2,174 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of active cases in the state to 9,357, as per data shared by the state’s health department.