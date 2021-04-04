  • Home
Bihar school news: Reopening of schools and colleges, which was scheduled for April 5, has been deferred to April 11, Bihar’s home department said.

Bihar schools closed till April 11 amid spike in COVID-19 cases (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Schools, colleges in Bihar will remain Closed till April 11, the state government said on Saturday. The Nitish Kumar government on Saturday came out with a number of fresh restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, which has seen a country-wide surge in the recent past.

Fresh guidelines were issued by the state's home department after a high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who reviewed the situation in the state. Reopening of schools and colleges, which was scheduled for April 5, has been deferred to April 11 and all institutions have been directed to reschedule tests and examinations accordingly, the department said in a release.

Recently, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had announced Class 12 final exam results. This year, 78.04 per cent students passed in Science, Arts and Commerce streams. A total of 13,40,267 students had appeared in the exam. For students who could not qualify, the board will conduct compartment exams later in April and registration for it will begin tomorrow, April 5.

BSEB, with the announcement of Class 12 or Inter result, has become the first state education board in the country to conduct an exam and declare the result in 2021.

Bihar board Class 10 result is awaited. The board is likely to announce date and time for the result soon.

Bihar has been witnessing a spike in instances of fresh cases. The state now has 2,942 active cases, a more than two-fold rise since a week ago.

The number of new infections reported in the last 24 hours stood at 836. The spurt has caused the recovery rate in Bihar, which was more than 99 per cent till recently, to drop to 98.31 per cent.

With inputs from PTI

