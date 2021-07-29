  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar Engineering Varsity Bill Passed, Chief Minister To Be Chancellor

Bihar Engineering Varsity Bill Passed, Chief Minister To Be Chancellor

The Bihar assembly on Wednesday passed a bill seeking to set up an engineering university. With the passing of the Bihar Engineering University Bill, 2021, every private and government engineering college in the state will be affiliated with this new varsity.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 29, 2021 1:26 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra To Slash School Fees By 15%, Detailed Order Soon: Varsha Gaikwad
Odisha Allows Medical Colleges To Restart Classes On Campus
Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For Making Education Affordable On First Year Anniversary Of NEP
Mumbai University To Set Up Centre Of Excellence In Sports Science And Management
PM Modi To Launch Educational Initiatives Today To Mark One Year Of NEP
48% Parents Hesitate In Sending Their Kids To Schools Till They Get Vaccinated: Survey
Bihar Engineering Varsity Bill Passed, Chief Minister To Be Chancellor
Bihar Engineering Varsity Bill Passed
Patna City:

The Bihar assembly on Wednesday passed a Bill seeking to set up an engineering university, after a proposal of the opposition that the state governor, and not the chief minister, should be its vice-chancellor was rejected by voice vote. With the passing of the Bihar Engineering University Bill, 2021, every private and government engineering college in the state will be affiliated with this new varsity.

While introducing the Bill in the house, Science and Technology Minister Sumit Kumar Singh said, “Opening of an engineering university in Bihar is a historic decision taken by the state government. The idea is to provide new courses to the students of Bihar”. The chief minister will be the chancellor of this university, he said. Traditionally, the governor is the chancellor of state-run universities.

Opposition parties proposed an amendment to the Bill saying that the governor should be its chancellor instead of the chief minister. Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD sought division of votes on the matter which was accepted by the Speaker. His motion was defeated by 21 votes. While a total of 89 votes went in favour of the amendment proposal, 110 members voted against it. The assembly also passed the Bihar Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Click here for more Education News
Bihar Education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result “Soon”, Latest Updates
Live | CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result “Soon”, Latest Updates
CBSE Class 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Board Released Roll Number Finder Ahead Of Results
Live | CBSE Class 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Board Released Roll Number Finder Ahead Of Results
Maharashtra To Slash School Fees By 15%, Detailed Order Soon: Varsha Gaikwad
Maharashtra To Slash School Fees By 15%, Detailed Order Soon: Varsha Gaikwad
MP Board 12th Result 2021 (Declared) LIVE: MPBSE Class 12 Result Direct Link Here
Live | MP Board 12th Result 2021 (Declared) LIVE: MPBSE Class 12 Result Direct Link Here
Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 Result Declared, 100 Per Cent Pass
Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 Result Declared, 100 Per Cent Pass
.......................... Advertisement ..........................