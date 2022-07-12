  • Home
Bihar DElEd To Be Held From July 26; Check Schedule

Bihar DElEd 2022: The DELED first year exam is scheduled to be held from July 26, while second year exam from August 2

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 12, 2022 8:50 pm IST

Bihar DELED first year exam will be held from July 26
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Bihar DElEd 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the dates for Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) first, second year exams 2022. The DELED first year exam is scheduled to be held from July 26, while second year exam from August 2. As per the schedule released by Bihar School Examination Board, the first year exam will start with Understanding of society, Education and Curriculum on July 26 and will be concluded on August 1, the paper will be Art Integrated Education.

The DElEd second year exam will commence from August 2 with Education in Contemporary Indian Society and will be concluded on August 5, the candidates will appear on Pedagogy of Hindi-2 (Primary Level), Pedagogy of anyone subject from Upper Primary level (class 6-8) on their last day. The DElEd admit card will be released on July 14, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

DElEd
