Bihar DElEd 2022: The DElEd 2022 will be held from September 14 to 20 in three shifts; first shift (8 AM to 10:30 AM), second shift (12 noon to 2:30 PM), third shift- (4- 6:30 PM). Download admit card at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 6, 2022 5:09 pm IST

Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2022 Released, Check Exam Schedule
The DElEd 2022 will be held from September 14 to 20
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Bihar DElEd 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the exam schedule for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) entrance test 2022. The DElEd 2022 will be held from September 14 to 20 in three shifts; first shift (8 AM to 10:30 AM), second shift (12 noon to 2:30 PM), third shift- (4- 6:30 PM).

The Bihar DElEd 2022 hall ticket has also been released, the candidates can download the admit card on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The candidates can download the admit card using application number and password. The DElEd 2022 hall ticket will contain the details on exam centre, date and time.

Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2022: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  2. Click on DElEd joint entrance test admit card 2022 link
  3. On the new window, enter application number, password
  4. Bihar DElEd admit card 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Download DElEd admit card, take a print out for further reference.

BSEB has also provided helpline numbers for the aspirants appearing for the DElEd exam, the numbers are- 0612 - 2232074, 2232257, 2232239. The candidates are advised to visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com for further details on DElEd exam.

