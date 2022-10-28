Bihar DElEd Admissions 2022-24: Registration To Close On November 2

Image credit: shutterstock.com Bihar DElEd registration will be closed on November 2

Bihar DElEd Admissions 2022-24: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the application process for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam 2022 on November 2. The candidates who want to apply for the DElEd exam can apply online on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The application fee for the DElEd exam is Rs 400. BSEB has also provide helpline numbers, mail ids for aspirants facing difficulties in filling up the registration form. The candidates can mail at covidbseb@gmail.com, ofssdeled@gmail.com.

Bihar DElEd Registration 2022: How To Apply

Click on DElEd registration link on the websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com Register with mail ID and password Pay application fees, click on submit Download DElEd application, take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Board has announced the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) entrance test 2022 results for 1st, 2nd year exams. The DElEd exam was earlier held from September 14 to 20. The candidates can check and download scorecard on the website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The candidates are advised to be in touch on the website- secondary.biharboardonline.com and can contact the helpline numbers- 0612 - 2232074, 2232257, 2232239.