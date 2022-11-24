Bihar DElEd Admission 2022: Board Extends Enrollment Date Till November 26; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar DElEd

Bihar DElEd Admission 2022: In order to resolve the reasons for low enrollment the Bihar Board has extended the date for enrollment in DElEd institutes till November 26, 2022. Earlier, the enrollment date was from November 18 to November 23. After enrollment candidates can submit the online application for the slide-up process till November 26. The final seat updating by the training institute is till November 27.

Candidates who have been allotted the DElEd institute in the first phase need to compulsorily take admission by depositing a security amount of Rs 3,000. This will apply to both government and private institutions. Applicants who do not enrol in the college allotted on the intimation letter within the stipulated period, the candidature of such applicants will be terminated for the next stages.

For applicants who have submitted CAF (Common Application Form) online, the first list of only those applicants has been issued. For applicants who have not submitted CAF online, their enrollment will not be taken by any institution under any circumstances.

Bihar DElEd Admission 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates Extended enrollment period Up to November 26, 2022 Final seat updating by the training institute by login in on the portal Upto November 27, 2022 Period of online application for the slide-up process after enrollment by applicants Up to November 26, 2022 Date of issue of second selection list November 30, 2022 Enrollment period on the basis of the second selection list December 1 - December 5, 2022 Date of selection of second selection list December 7, 2022 Enrollment period on the basis of the third selection list December 8 - December 10, 2022





Candidates should also note that if the DElEd course-run private training institutes unnecessarily harass in enrollment or demand more than the prescribed amount of Rs 3,000 then he or she can register a complaint against them at email id– studenthelpdeskdeled22@gmail.com without delay. After investigation of the received complaint, if the allegations are found true, the affiliation will be suspended and cancelled by taking strict action against the concerned training institute.