  • Bihar DElEd Admission 2022: Board Extends Enrollment Date Till November 26; Details Here

Bihar DElEd Admission 2022: Board Extends Enrollment Date Till November 26; Details Here

The second selection list will be issued on November 30 and the enrollment period on the basis of the second selection list is from December 1 to December 5.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 24, 2022 1:54 pm IST

Bihar DElEd
Image credit: Shutterstock

Bihar DElEd Admission 2022: In order to resolve the reasons for low enrollment the Bihar Board has extended the date for enrollment in DElEd institutes till November 26, 2022. Earlier, the enrollment date was from November 18 to November 23. After enrollment candidates can submit the online application for the slide-up process till November 26. The final seat updating by the training institute is till November 27.

Candidates who have been allotted the DElEd institute in the first phase need to compulsorily take admission by depositing a security amount of Rs 3,000. This will apply to both government and private institutions. Applicants who do not enrol in the college allotted on the intimation letter within the stipulated period, the candidature of such applicants will be terminated for the next stages.

For applicants who have submitted CAF (Common Application Form) online, the first list of only those applicants has been issued. For applicants who have not submitted CAF online, their enrollment will not be taken by any institution under any circumstances.

Bihar DElEd Admission 2022: Important Dates

EventsDates
Extended enrollment periodUp to November 26, 2022
Final seat updating by the training institute by login in on the portalUpto November 27, 2022
Period of online application for the slide-up process after enrollment by applicantsUp to November 26, 2022
Date of issue of second selection listNovember 30, 2022
Enrollment period on the basis of the second selection listDecember 1 - December 5, 2022
Date of selection of second selection listDecember 7, 2022
Enrollment period on the basis of the third selection listDecember 8 - December 10, 2022


Candidates should also note that if the DElEd course-run private training institutes unnecessarily harass in enrollment or demand more than the prescribed amount of Rs 3,000 then he or she can register a complaint against them at email id– studenthelpdeskdeled22@gmail.com without delay. After investigation of the received complaint, if the allegations are found true, the affiliation will be suspended and cancelled by taking strict action against the concerned training institute.

DElEd
