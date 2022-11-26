Bihar DElEd 2022 Registration Ends Today At Deled.biharboardonline.com

Image credit: shutterstock.com The DElEd 2022 application process was earlier scheduled to close on November 23

Bihar DElEd 2022 Registration: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the application process for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam 2022 today, November 26. The candidates who want to apply for the DElEd exam 2022, can register online on the official website- deled.biharboardonline.com. Earlier, the last date to apply for the DElEd 2022 is November 23.

Candidates who were allotted their institute in the first phase need to compulsory take admission with a security amount of Rs 3,000. The applicants who do not enroll within the scheduled time, their candidature will be terminated for the next stages. READ MORE | CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 12 Soon; Know Mathematics, Applied Mathematics Board Exam Pattern Here

Bihar DElEd 2022 Registration: Important Schedule

Last Date To Apply- November 26 Final seat updating by the training institute by login in on the portal- Upto November 27 Period of online application for the slide-up process after enrollment by applicants- Upto November 26 Issue of round 2 selection list- November 30 Enrollment Period- December 1 - December 5 Selection Date- December 7 Enrollment Period- December 8- 10.

Bihar DElEd Registration 2022: Steps To Apply At Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Visit the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the DElEd application form link

Enter the login credentials

Fill the details in the application form

Pay application fees

Click on submit

Download DElEd application form and take a print out for further reference.

For any query, issues on DElEd 2022 registration, please visit the website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.