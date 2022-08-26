Bihar DCECE 2022 Result Out; Direct Link Here

DCECE 2022: The examination board has also announced the DCECE 2022 counselling dates. The DCECE counselling 2022 registration will begin on September 1.

Aug 26, 2022

Bihar DCECE 2022 Result Out; Direct Link Here
DCECE 2022 result out
New Delhi:

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has declared the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) result. Candidates can check DCECE result 2022 on the board’s website -- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Polytechnic exam 2022 was conducted by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) on July 30 and July 31. DCECE is held for admission to various polytechnic courses in the institutions of the state.

Students who qualified the examination will be eligible to apply for the BCECE 2022 counselling. The examination board has also announced the DCECE 2022 counselling dates. The DCECE counselling 2022 registration will begin on September 1. The round 1 provisional seat allotment of DCECE 2022 will be released on September 10.

DCECE Result 2022: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website -- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
  • Click on the Link Rank Card of DCECE 2022
  • Enter roll number and date of birth
  • Click on the submit button to check result for DCECE 2022
  • Download DCECE result 2022
