Bihar DCECE 2020 Application Deadline Extended Till June 19

Bihar DCECE 2020 Application Dates Extended Till June 19

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, or BCECEB, has extended the last date to submit the online application form for DCECE till June 19. The board has also notified that candidates can make corrections in the application form from June 22 to June 25 through the DCECE application correction window. Earlier, the entrance exam was scheduled to be held on April 19 and April 20.

The Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination, or DCECE, is conducted for admission to various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the institutions of the state.

Although the last date to fill the online application form is June 19, candidates can pay the DCECE application fee through challan till June 20 and online till June 21. All the registered candidates can make corrections in their already submitted DCECE application form from June 22 to June 25. Earlier, the dates for the correction window were June 12-15.

Details of the admission procedure and prospectus are available on the official website.

As per the statement issued by BCECEB, the dates of issuing the admit card and eligibility test will be declared later.

Candidates eligible for DCECE can now submit their applications before the last date by registering on the website, filling the basic details like personal and educational qualification, uploading required documents and paying the application fee.

The board, in the statement, said that the dates of issuing admit card and the holding the entrance test will be notified in the official website and published in the regional newspapers of Bihar.