  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar DCECE 2020 Application Deadline Extended Till June 19

Bihar DCECE 2020 Application Deadline Extended Till June 19

The new exam dates for the Bihar Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Exam, or Bihar DCECE, for admission to various engineering, medical and agricultural courses in the institutions of the state will be announced later.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 8, 2020 12:17 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) Postponed
ITICAT 2020 Application Process Begins In Bihar; Exam In May
BCECE 2020 Registration To Conclude Today
BCECE 2020 Dates Announced; Exam In April
Bihar ITICAT 2019: Application Begins; Details Here
No Separate Engineering Entrance In Bihar, Admission Through JEE Main 2019
Bihar DCECE 2020 Application Deadline Extended Till June 19
Bihar DCECE 2020 Application Dates Extended Till June 19
New Delhi:

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, or BCECEB, has extended the last date to submit the online application form for DCECE till June 19. The board has also notified that candidates can make corrections in the application form from June 22 to June 25 through the DCECE application correction window. Earlier, the entrance exam was scheduled to be held on April 19 and April 20.

The Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination, or DCECE, is conducted for admission to various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the institutions of the state.

Although the last date to fill the online application form is June 19, candidates can pay the DCECE application fee through challan till June 20 and online till June 21. All the registered candidates can make corrections in their already submitted DCECE application form from June 22 to June 25. Earlier, the dates for the correction window were June 12-15.

Details of the admission procedure and prospectus are available on the official website.

As per the statement issued by BCECEB, the dates of issuing the admit card and eligibility test will be declared later.

Candidates eligible for DCECE can now submit their applications before the last date by registering on the website, filling the basic details like personal and educational qualification, uploading required documents and paying the application fee.

The board, in the statement, said that the dates of issuing admit card and the holding the entrance test will be notified in the official website and published in the regional newspapers of Bihar.

Click here for more Education News
BCECE 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout JEE Main July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.

₹ 12999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster JEE Main 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for JEE Main.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series JEE Main July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
Himachal Pradesh (HPBOSE) Class 10th Result Not Today
Himachal Pradesh (HPBOSE) Class 10th Result Not Today
Gujarat Board 10th Results 2020 To Be Released On June 9
Gujarat Board 10th Results 2020 To Be Released On June 9
HPBOSE 10th Result: How To Check
HPBOSE 10th Result: How To Check
Himachal Pradesh (HPBOSE) 10th Class Result Today
Himachal Pradesh (HPBOSE) 10th Class Result Today
Haryana Board HBSE 10th Class Result 2020: Live Update
Haryana Board HBSE 10th Class Result 2020: Live Update
.......................... Advertisement ..........................