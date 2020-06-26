Bihar DCECE 2020: Application Deadline Extended Till July 2

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, or BCECEB, has extended the last date to submit the online application for DCECE till July 2. Candidates can apply online on the board’s website till July 2 and make the payment till July 4. However, the board has also provided the facility to edit the already filled application form between July 5 and July 8, 2020.

The Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination, or DCECE, is conducted for admission to various polytechnic courses in the institutions of the state.

As per a statement issued by the board, the server will not function from 7:30 PM of June 26 to 7:30 AM of June 29 due to maintenance.

Details of the admission procedure and prospectus are available on the official website.

Before this extension, the exam conducting board had earlier extended the last date to submit DCECE application form till June 28. Registered candidates could then pay the application fee online till June 30.

Candidates eligible for DCECE 2020 can submit their applications before the last date by registering on the website, filling the basic details including personal and educational qualification, uploading required documents and paying the application fee.

The board, in the statement, said that the dates of issuing admit card and the holding of entrance test will be notified in the official website and published in the regional newspapers of Bihar.