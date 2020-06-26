  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar DCECE 2020 Application Deadline Extended Till July 2

Bihar DCECE 2020 Application Deadline Extended Till July 2

The new exam dates for Bihar Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination, or Bihar DCECE, for admission to various polytechnic courses at the state’s institutions will be announced later.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 26, 2020 2:16 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

DCECE 2020: Last Date Of Application Extended Till June 9, Exam Date To Be Notified
Goa Board HSSC Result 2020: Class 12 Results Today, Know How To Check
Goa Board HSSC Result 2020: Live Updates
ICAI CA Exam: Deadline For 'Opt Out' Option Extended Till June 30
CBSE, ICSE Results By Mid-July
TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2020: Telangana Council To Issue Admit Cards From June 30
Bihar DCECE 2020 Application Deadline Extended Till July 2
Bihar DCECE 2020: Application Deadline Extended Till July 2
New Delhi:

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, or BCECEB, has extended the last date to submit the online application for DCECE till July 2. Candidates can apply online on the board’s website till July 2 and make the payment till July 4. However, the board has also provided the facility to edit the already filled application form between July 5 and July 8, 2020.

The Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination, or DCECE, is conducted for admission to various polytechnic courses in the institutions of the state.

As per a statement issued by the board, the server will not function from 7:30 PM of June 26 to 7:30 AM of June 29 due to maintenance.

Details of the admission procedure and prospectus are available on the official website.

Before this extension, the exam conducting board had earlier extended the last date to submit DCECE application form till June 28. Registered candidates could then pay the application fee online till June 30.

Candidates eligible for DCECE 2020 can submit their applications before the last date by registering on the website, filling the basic details including personal and educational qualification, uploading required documents and paying the application fee.

The board, in the statement, said that the dates of issuing admit card and the holding of entrance test will be notified in the official website and published in the regional newspapers of Bihar.

Click here for more Education News
Bihar Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination BCECEB
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout JEE Main July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.

₹ 12999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster JEE Main 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for JEE Main.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series JEE Main July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
UP Board Result 2020 Soon @ Upresults.nic.in. Direct Links Here
UP Board Result 2020 Soon @ Upresults.nic.in. Direct Links Here
Goa Board HSSC Result 2020: Class 12 Results Today, Know How To Check
Goa Board HSSC Result 2020: Class 12 Results Today, Know How To Check
CBSE To Announce Result In July; Optional Improvement Exam Later
CBSE To Announce Result In July; Optional Improvement Exam Later
Goa Board HSSC Result 2020: Live Updates
Goa Board HSSC Result 2020: Live Updates
ICAI CA Exam: Deadline For 'Opt Out' Option Extended Till June 30
ICAI CA Exam: Deadline For 'Opt Out' Option Extended Till June 30
.......................... Advertisement ..........................