Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, or BCECEB, has extended the last date to fill up Bihar DCECE 2020 application form to June 28, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 19, 2020 5:33 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, or BCECEB, has again extended the last date to submit Bihar Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Exam, or Bihar DCECE 2020, application form. According to the latest notification, the new deadline is June 28. “Keeping in view the COVID-19 lockdown in containment zones, the last date to submit DCECE 2020 application form is being extended to June 28 for benefit of students,” according to the official notification. Previously, Bihar DCECE 2020 application deadline was June 19.

The exam was originally scheduled on April 19 and April 20 and postponed following the nationwide lockdown enforced to stop the spread of coronavirus. Since lockdown, the board has extended the application deadline three times. Bihar DCECE application deadline was first extended from May 24 to June 9.

BCECEB has also informed that the application fee can be paid up to June 29 using bank challan and up to June 30 using online payment options; net banking, UPI, credit or debit card.

The correction window for editing the application form will be open from July 1 to July 4. Exam schedule, admit card or hall ticket, and other information related to the exam will be made available later on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

DCECE is a pen-paper based examination for admission to Polytechnic, Para Medical and Para Medical-Dental courses in institutes across the state of Bihar.

Bihar Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination COVID-19
