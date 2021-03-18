  • Home
Bihar D El Ed Special Exam From April 6, Admit Cards On March 24

Bihar D El Ed special exam 2020 time table has been released. Bihar school examination board (BSEB) will conduct the exams from April 6 to 10, 2021. The exams will be held in two shifts – from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 18, 2021 11:02 am IST

Bihar D El Ed special exam 2020 time table has been released. Bihar school examination board (BSEB) will conduct the exams from April 6 to 10, 2021. The exams will be held in two shifts – from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

BSEB will release Bihar D El Ed 2020 admit card on March 24, on the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar D El Ed special exam 2020 time table

Date

Morning (10 am to 1 pm)

Afternoon (2 pm to 5 pm)

April 6

S1

S2

April 7

S3

S4

April 8

S5

S6

April 9

S7

S8

April 10

S9



Steps to download Bihar D El Ed admit card 2020

Step 1: When released, visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link.

Step 3: Login with your credentials.

Step 4: Download the admit card.

Examinees who were absent or unsuccessful in the exam for the 2017-19 batch can appear in the special exam.

The special D El Ed exams were earlier scheduled between March 17 and 21, 2021, and admit cards were released. However, the authorities had to postpone the exams due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

Admit cards will not be released for learners of colleges, who have not submitted their exam fees, or those whose name and college code have not been uploaded on the BSEB portal.

