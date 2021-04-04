Bihar D. El. Ed. Joint Exam 2020: Apply For Fee Refund From April 5 To 11

  • Home
Bihar D.El.Ed Joint Exam 2020 application fee refund window will be available on the official website, biharboardonline.com from April 5 to April 11.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 4, 2021 1:37 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Bihar D. El. Ed. Joint Exam 2020 fee refund window will be activated at biharboardonline.com (representational photo)
New Delhi:

Applicants will have to register through the “Registration Form for D. El. Ed Joint Exam 2020 Payment Refund” link under the “Grievance” section of the official website, the board said.

To fill the fee refund form, applicants will have to login with their roll number and date of birth. They will also be required to personal details, bank details, and upload the registration slip while submitting the application form.

Applicants will have to upload a cancelled cheque or the first page of their bank passbook in form of a PDF file, the board said.

The portal will not be reopened later for correction of forms and there will be no extension of the application window, BSEB said.

Bihar D. El. Ed Special Exam

BSEB will conduct Bihar D. El. Ed. special exam on April 6. Examinees who were absent or unsuccessful in the exam for the 2017-19 batch can appear in it.

The Bihar D.El.Ed. special exam was earlier scheduled between March 17 and 21, 2021, and admit cards were released. However, the BSEB had to postpone the exams due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

Education News
