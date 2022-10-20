Bihar Counselling NEET UG 2022 Registration Ends Today; Merit List On October 23

Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar Counselling NEET UG 2022 online registration ends today.

Bihar Medical Counselling 2022: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will close the registrations window for Bihar National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling today, October 20 at 10 pm. Candidates who have not applied till now can register through the official website – bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Recommended: NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities) as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now



Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now



MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

The BCECEB will release the Bihar NEET counselling 2022 merit list on October 23. As per the counselling schedule, the choice filling and locking system window will also be opened on October 23, 2022.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022 Direct Link

To register online for Bihar NEET UG counselling 2022 candidates at first need to visit the official website of BECCEB and then on the homepage click on the 'Online Application Portal of UGMAC-2022' link. Candidates then need to generate a new user ID and password and then log in with them to fill in the application form.

It is necessary to upload all the required documents and pay the counselling fee while applying online. One needs to mandatorily download the Bihar NEET UG counselling 2022 application form as it may be required for further admission process to the MBBS, and BDS courses offered by various Government colleges, Private Medical colleges, Dental colleges of Bihar and Government Bihar Veterinary College in BVSc and AH courses.