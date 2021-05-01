Bihar Colleges, Universities To Observe Summer Vacation From Today

Colleges and universities in Bihar will remain closed till May 31.

Due to an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, the Bihar government on Friday declared summer vacation in universities and colleges of the state from today, May 1 to May 31. Earlier, the summer vacation was scheduled from June 1 to June 30. The government has decided to prepone the summer vacation after considering the requests of vice-chancellors of universities and colleges in Bihar.

“After due consideration of the proposal from the vice-chancellors, the Chancellor has been pleased to declare summer vacation in the universities and colleges from May 1 to May 31, instead of the earlier scheduled period from June 1 to June 30, with a condition that if any examination scheduled to be held has not been conducted so far, it shall strictly be conducted between June 1-15,” reads the official notification released by Raj Bhawan.

Earlier, the state government announced the closure of schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Bihar till May 15. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that during this period, state-run schools and universities will not conduct any exam.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, several states have decided to shut down educational institutions, and postponed or cancelled board exams 2021. Bihar, however, conducted its Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) final exams in February-March. The results of these exams have already been announced.