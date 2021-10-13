Bihar Class 12 Exam 2022: BSEB Releases Inter Dummy Admit Card

Bihar inter exam 2022 dummy admit cards released

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released Class 12 or Intermediate final exam dummy admit cards on the official website- inter22.biharboardonline.com. Students can download the admit cards and check if there is any error in their credentials including name, gender, subject, date of birth, photo or signature. BSEB inter exam admit cards can be checked till October 25.

If students find any error in the dummy admit card they will have to contact the school head as they will fix errors through the online portal. Students will be required to send a photocopy of the dummy admit card mentioning the required changes along with their signature.

Students who will appear for Bihar board Inter exam 2022 have been informed regarding the release of dummy admit cards through their registered mobile number.

Bihar board has also released the list of students who have scored 20th percentile in the Class 12th annual examination 2021 on the official website.

Students can apply for scholarships under the 'Central sector scheme of scholarship for college and university on or before November 30. To apply for the scholarship, visit the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) at- scholarships.gov.in.

Students will be required to key in their roll code and roll number to register on the NSP.

Students, whose annual parental income is less than 8 lakh, are eligible to apply for the scholarship. Students can find the detailed eligibility criteria on the official website.