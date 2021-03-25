Bihar class 12 board exams: check passing criteria

The Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) is expected to release the results of Class 12 board examinations soon at its official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. For the past two years, Bihar’s Class 12, or Intermediate, students have maintained a pass percentage above 75 per cent. In 2019, 10,19,795 of the examinees had passed and in 2020, the pass percentage rose to 80.44.

The 2021 Bihar Board Class 12 exams were held at 1,473 examination centres across the state and as many as 13,50,233 students had filled up the exam forms, BSEB said.

While the passing mark is 33 per cent, there is a set of other criteria a student has to meet to obtain a pass certificate.



Class 12 Board Exams Qualifying Criteria

The Class 12 students will have to score at least 33 per cent in the board exams to obtain a pass certificate.

They will have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. In the case of theory papers, even those with 30 per cent marks will pass the paper.

Those who fail to obtain minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have to appear for a compartmental exam to improve their performance.

BSEB Class 12 Board Exams; What Those Who Fail Can Do

Students who fail in more than two subjects will have to reappear for the exam next year. They will not be issued the Class 12 passing certificate or the transfer certificate until they pass.

In case a candidate believes they should have been awarded more marks, they can apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheet.

BSEB typically releases the details about re-evaluation along with declaration of the results.

BSEB has already released the Class 12 answer key for objective type questions which amounted to 50 per cent of the Class 12 paper. The students were allowed to raise objections till March 16.