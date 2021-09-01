Bihar Class 11 Admission 2021: Last Date Extended

BSEB has extended the admission date for Class 11

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date to take admission to Intermediate or Class 11 under the first merit list, for the 2021-23 academic year, till September 4. The admission process in class 11th is being done in respect to the first merit list released by the BSEB. The admission process is done through the Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) portal.

The first merit list was released by the BSEB on August 18, students can check the merit list on the official website of the OFSS portal- ofssbihar.in.

The last date for the students to enrol themselves was September 1 which has now been extended to September 4. BSEB has released a notice on the official website and on its official Twitter handle to inform about the date extensions.

Through the official notice, BSE has also asked the school heads to update the status of enrolled students on the OFSS portal. School heads can do the online update process by September 5. If the student's enrolment is not updated on the OFSS portal by the mentioned date, the seat of the respective students will be considered vacant.

The admission against the vacant seat will be done through the second and third merit list. The school heads will be accountable in case of any problem faced by the student regarding the vacant seat.

The detailed information regarding the online enrolment process is available on the common prospectus and also on the official website, so the students can refer to it for detailed information and updates.

Students who are not selected in the first merit list can fill up for the alternative option by September 4.