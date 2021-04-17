BSEB Class 10 scrutiny application process will end today

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the registration window for Class 10 scrutiny. All those who are unsatisfied with their marks obtained in the BSEB matric exam 2021 can apply for re-evaluation of their papers at the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The examiners will then recheck the answer booklets and release the revised results of Class 10 students. An application fee of Rs 70 will be applicable.

UPDATE: Admissions open at SRM Univ - Top Pvt University Apply Now

Students can also get a photocopy of their evaluated answer sheets.

BSEB Matric result was announced on April 5. The pass percentage this year was 78.17 per cent which is a slight decrease of around 2.3 per cent points compared to 2020--80.59 per cent.

A total of 16,54,171 students had appeared for the Class 10 board exams of whom 8,29,278 were girls and 8,24,893 boys. A total of 12,93,054 students have cleared the Class 10 examination of whom 6,76,518 were boys and 6,16,536 girls.

BSEB 10th Scrutiny 2021: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘matric scrutiny registration’

Step 3: It will redirect you to a new page

Step 4: Enter your details and fill the BSEB Class 10 scrutiny application form

Step 5: Click on the ‘submit’ button

Step 6: Pay the application fee in an online mode via credit card, debit card or net banking

Step 7: Download a copy of the acknowledgement and keep it safe for future reference

Those who have failed in one or two subjects can appear for compartment exams. A total of three opportunities will be given by BSEB to regular, private and ex-students to score passing marks in the subjects. A student must secure 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical of each subject to pass the matric exam.