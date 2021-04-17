  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar Class 10 Scrutiny Application Process Ends Today

Bihar Class 10 Scrutiny Application Process Ends Today

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the registration window for Class 10 scrutiny. Students can apply for re-evaluation of their papers at the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 17, 2021 9:15 am IST

RELATED NEWS

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Exam Registration Begins Today
Bihar Class 10 Compartmental Exam Registration To Begin Tomorrow
BSEB Bihar Class 10 Scrutiny Application To Start From Today
Bihar Board Class 10 Compartment Exams Registration To Begin From April 12
Bihar Board Class 10 Exams: 101 Boys And Girls Are Top 10 Rankers
Bihar Board Class 10 Result: Laptops, Cash Prizes For State Toppers
Bihar Class 10 Scrutiny Application Process Ends Today
BSEB Class 10 scrutiny application process will end today
New Delhi:

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the registration window for Class 10 scrutiny. All those who are unsatisfied with their marks obtained in the BSEB matric exam 2021 can apply for re-evaluation of their papers at the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The examiners will then recheck the answer booklets and release the revised results of Class 10 students. An application fee of Rs 70 will be applicable.

UPDATE: Admissions open at SRM Univ - Top Pvt University Apply Now

Students can also get a photocopy of their evaluated answer sheets.

BSEB Matric result was announced on April 5. The pass percentage this year was 78.17 per cent which is a slight decrease of around 2.3 per cent points compared to 2020--80.59 per cent.

A total of 16,54,171 students had appeared for the Class 10 board exams of whom 8,29,278 were girls and 8,24,893 boys. A total of 12,93,054 students have cleared the Class 10 examination of whom 6,76,518 were boys and 6,16,536 girls.

BSEB 10th Scrutiny 2021: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘matric scrutiny registration’

Step 3: It will redirect you to a new page

Step 4: Enter your details and fill the BSEB Class 10 scrutiny application form

Step 5: Click on the ‘submit’ button

Step 6: Pay the application fee in an online mode via credit card, debit card or net banking

Step 7: Download a copy of the acknowledgement and keep it safe for future reference

Those who have failed in one or two subjects can appear for compartment exams. A total of three opportunities will be given by BSEB to regular, private and ex-students to score passing marks in the subjects. A student must secure 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical of each subject to pass the matric exam.

Click here for more Education News
BSEB matric result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
‘Postpone JEE Main 2021’, Request Students After CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Announcement
‘Postpone JEE Main 2021’, Request Students After CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Announcement
ICSE, ISC Exams Postponed: Know Last Year’s Assessment Criteria
ICSE, ISC Exams Postponed: Know Last Year’s Assessment Criteria
If Feasible, Return To Native Places: JNU To Hostel Residents
If Feasible, Return To Native Places: JNU To Hostel Residents
NEP Aims At Making India A Global Knowledge Superpower: Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank
NEP Aims At Making India A Global Knowledge Superpower: Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank"
Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: ICSE, ISC Final Exams Postponed, New Dates In June
Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: ICSE, ISC Final Exams Postponed, New Dates In June
.......................... Advertisement ..........................