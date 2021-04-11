Bihar Class 10 Compartmental Exam Registration To Begin Tomorrow

  • Home
The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will be starting the registration for Class 10 compartmental exam tomorrow. Students can apply online at the official website biharboard.online. The last date to register for the compartmental exams is April 16.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 11, 2021 2:09 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will be starting the registration for Class 10 compartmental exam tomorrow. Students can apply online at the official website biharboard.online. The last date to register for the compartmental exams is April 16.

A total of three opportunities will be given to regular, private and ex-students to score passing marks in the subjects. A student must secure 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical of each subject to pass the matric exam.

They will have to pay Rs 830 for BSEB Class 10 Compartmental Exam 2021 registration.

Students will be allowed to register for a maximum of two papers excluding English. Students are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline prescribed by the board.

The Bihar board will be conducting special exams for all the subjects.

The Bihar board announced the BSEB Matric results on April 5. The pass percentage this year was 78.17 per cent which is a slight decrease of around 2.3 per cent points compared to 2020 (80.59%).

