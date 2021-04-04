Bihar Class 10 Board Exams Result To Be Announced Tomorrow

BSEB Class 10 board exams results

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will announce results of Class 10 or Matric examinations tomorrow at 3:30 pm. The results will be announced at the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The students will have to login the online exam portal using their roll number and date of birth. They must keep their BSEB admit cards handy while checking their results.

The Chairman of Bihar Secondary Education board, Mr Anand Kishor has informed that the results will be announced by State Education Minister, Mr Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

Bihar Class 10 board exams started on February 17. Around 16.8 lakh students had appeared in the exams. It had also released the answer keys to the objective type questions on March 20. The Bihar board Class 10 question paper comprises 50 per cent multiple choice questions. The answers to the objective questions are marked on an OMR sheet and are evaluated separately.

Bihar Class 10 Board Qualifying Criteria

The Class 10 students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam. The dates of compartment exams will be announced after the declaration of Class 10 result.

This year, the Bihar board exams had been conducted as per the COVID-19 norms. Separate measures had been taken to avoid any kind of malpractices during the exams.

The BSEB Class 12 result was declared on May 26. The pass percentage in the Bihar Class 12 board exams results 2021 has been 78.94 as out of 13,40,268 candidates, 10,45,250 candidates have qualified the exams.