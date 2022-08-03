Bihar Class 10, 12 Exams 2023: BSEB Dummy Admit Card Out; Download Steps, What To Check

  • Home
The BSEB dummy admit card for Class 10 and Class 12 can be rectified by the school administration till August 4.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 3, 2022 3:22 pm IST

BSEB Class 10 and 12 dummy admit card out

BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the dummy admit card for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023. The students can check and download the Bihar board dummy admit card 2023 through the official websites of BSEB — ssonline.biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.com. The students will need their name, school code, father’s name and date of birth to download the BSEB dummy admit card.

The BSEB dummy admit card 2023 includes the name of the board, school code, name of the candidate, category, roll number, date of birth, gender, address, mother’s name, father’s name, subject etc.

Students must check the BSEB 2023 exam dummy admit card properly. The students must notify their respective schools as soon as possible if there is any mistake. The BSEB dummy admit card for Class 10 and Class 12 can be rectified by the school administration till August 4.

Students must provide two self-attested copies of the Bihar dummy admit card to the school administration. One of the two copies will be sealed and signed by the head of the school which is required to keep secure as proof and the other copy will be retained by the school. The adjustment will be made later by the appropriate authority. It should be noted that a complete change in the candidate's name and parent name is not permitted.

Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download

  • Open the official website- ssonline.biharboardonline.com

  • On the homepage, click on the BSEB 10th and 12th Dummy Admit Card 2023 link.

  • Enter the login credentials

  • The BSEB dummy Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

  • Download the dummy admit card for future reference.

