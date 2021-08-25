Bihar Class 10, 12 Exams 2022: BSEB Extends Last To Submit Application Form

Bihar Board extends Class 10, 12 registration date

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date to fill the online application forms for Bihar Board Class 12 exams 2022 and Class 10 exams 2022 till September 3. BSEB took to Twitter to announce the extended application dates.

Recommended: Are you confused regarding the next step after class 12? Check 50+ entrance Exams you can attempt after completing your class 12th. Download for free

Students will now get additional seven days to register themselves for the 2022 board exams. To apply online, students can visit the official website of Bihar board- inter22.biharboardonline.com for Class 12th and secondary.biharboardonline.com for Class 10th. Students can also deposit the examination fee till September 3.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Prior to this, the last date to fill the application form for Bihar Board class 12 (Intermediate) exams 2022 and Class 10 (Matric) exams 2022 was August 27.

Additionally, the official notice released by BSEB also informed that in case any student finds any error in the previously released admit card can ask the school head or principal to rectify it.

In case the students find any faults in the application form, they can download it and take a printout of the form, and make the changes. After editing the form, students will be required to sign it and submit it to the school head. On the basis of the edited form, school heads or principals are required to make changes in the online application form.

Students can request changes in the details like student's name, parents' name, photograph, date of birth, religion, caste, gender, exam language (English or Hindi).

The rectification has to be done online by September 9 by the head of the concerned educational institutions.

This registration process is mandatory for all the students studying in Class 9th and will be appearing for Class 10th boards next year.

Students need documents like Aadhar Card, mobile number, email ID, photograph, and resident certificate for the registration procedure.