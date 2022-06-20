Bihar CET-BEd 2022 Exam Postponed Until Further Orders; Check Details

Bihar CET-BEd 2022 exam postponed

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga has postponed the Bihar Combined Entrance Test (CET) 2022 for enrollment in the two-year BEd course until further orders. The LNMU, in a notification, said, "Due to unavoidable circumstances, Bihar BEd CET 2022, which was slated to be held on June 23, 2022, is now postponed until further notice."

ALSO READ | Agnipath Protest: JEE Main 2022 Exam Not To Be Postponed; Admit Card Likely Today

The decision to postpone the CET-BEd 2022 was taken by the chancellor of universities, the notification said. As per reports, thousands of candidates had not been able to download the BEd CET admit card 2022 to internet shutdown in several regions of Bihar.

The CET-BEd 2022 exam was scheduled to be held on June 23 between 11 am and 1 pm. Candidates can check the official notification regarding CET-BEd on the official website-- biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

ALSO READ | #JUSTICEforNEETUG Trends: Medical Aspirants Want NEET UG 2022 To Be Postponed

This year, a total of 1.91 lakh (1,91,929) candidates have registered for the CET- BEd to be held at 325 centres across 11 cities in Bihar.

Bihar BEd Combined Entrance Test (CET) 2022 is a state-level entrance exam conducted for admission to BEd courses offered by a total of 342 colleges in 14 universities across the state. Initially, this exam was administered by Nalanda Open University.