Bihar Cabinet Approves Rs 1,716 Crore For School Teachers’ Salaries

Bihar cabinet sanctioned the release of Rs 1,716 crore for the payment of salaries to the teachers (Representational Image)

The Bihar cabinet sanctioned the release of Rs 1,716 crore from the state’s share for the payment of salaries to the teachers working under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA). State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary thanked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for releasing Rs 1,716 crore through the state cabinet to release the salaries of more than 2.75 lakh teachers of the state.

The teachers engaged under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) are paid from grants released both by the central and state governments. “Due to delay in receiving funds from the Centre amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the teachers were not getting their salaries,” Mr Chaudhary said.

“With this, now the payment of the salaries of teachers for almost two months will be expedited. It will help teachers in solving their financial issues,” the minister said.

“Especially in the context of important festivals like Eid, it was a must,” he added.

Mr Chaudhary also said that as the government is sensitive to the difficulties of teachers, teachers are as well expected to bring qualitative improvement in their teaching methods when the government schools open.