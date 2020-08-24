Image credit: Shutterstock BSEB OFSS 2nd Merit List 2020 Tomorrow At Ofssbihar.in

Bihar School Examination Board, or BSEB, will release the BSEB OFSS 2nd Merit List 2020 tomorrow, August 25, 2020, on the official website, ofssbihar.in. Candidates whose name will be on the list will be able to apply for admission to intermediate educational institutions across Bihar.

The enrollment for BSEB OFSS 2nd merit 2020 candidates will be done from August 25 to August 29, an official statement said.

Candidates who were not able to enroll themselves to their preferred institutions in the first selection list will be given the chance to take admission in the second merit list.

बिहार बोर्ड के शिक्षण संस्थानों में इंटरमीडिएट कक्षा में नामांकन हेतु द्वितीय चयन सूची (Second Selection List) कल दिनांक 25.08.2020 को जारी किया जाएगा, जिसके आधार पर सम्बन्धित संस्थानों में नामांकन 25 अगस्त से 29 अगस्त तक लिया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/Nt8ay3HCf0 — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) August 24, 2020

During the second selection list, candidates can fill in their choices of ‘higher preference’ through the ‘slide up’ process. Such higher preferences will be considered during the third selection list, the board said.

For candidates who were selected in the first list but applied for a slide up through the second merit list will be required to enroll themselves through the BSEB OFSS 2nd merit 2020 as their previous admission has been cancelled, BSEB said.