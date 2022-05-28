Bihar DElEd Registration 2022: BSEB DElEd Application Process To Commence From May 30; Check Details

Image credit: shutterstock.com BSEB DElEd application process to commence from May 30

BSEB DElEd Registration 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has notified the application process for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam 2022. The Bihar DElEd registration will commence from Monday, May 30, the candidates can apply on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The students will have to pay Rs 400 as application fee for the DElEd registration 2021-23. The board has also provided helpline numbers for applicants facing difficulties in filling up the registration forms and paying the application fee. The helpline numbers are- 0612 - 2232074, 2232257, 2232239.

Bihar DElEd Registration 2022: Steps To Apply

Visit the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com Click on the DElEd registration link Enter the login credentials and fill the application form Pay application fees online, and click on submit Download, take a print out for further references.

The BSEB will release a dummy registration, the candidates can download the dummy application form from the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. The candidates are advised to visit the official website for details on DElEd registration.