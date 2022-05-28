Bihar DElEd Registration 2022: BSEB DElEd Application Process To Commence From May 30; Check Details
BSEB DElEd Registration 2022: The Bihar DElEd registration will commence from Monday, May 30, the candidates can apply on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has notified the application process for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam 2022. The Bihar DElEd registration will commence from Monday, May 30, the candidates can apply on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com.
D.El.Ed. परीक्षा वर्ष 2022 के लिए 30.05.2022 से भरा जाएगा परीक्षा फॉर्म।#BSEB— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) May 28, 2022
The students will have to pay Rs 400 as application fee for the DElEd registration 2021-23. The board has also provided helpline numbers for applicants facing difficulties in filling up the registration forms and paying the application fee. The helpline numbers are- 0612 - 2232074, 2232257, 2232239.
Bihar DElEd Registration 2022: Steps To Apply
- Visit the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com
- Click on the DElEd registration link
- Enter the login credentials and fill the application form
- Pay application fees online, and click on submit
- Download, take a print out for further references.
The BSEB will release a dummy registration, the candidates can download the dummy application form from the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. The candidates are advised to visit the official website for details on DElEd registration.