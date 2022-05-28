  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar DElEd Registration 2022: BSEB DElEd Application Process To Commence From May 30; Check Details

Bihar DElEd Registration 2022: BSEB DElEd Application Process To Commence From May 30; Check Details

BSEB DElEd Registration 2022: The Bihar DElEd registration will commence from Monday, May 30, the candidates can apply on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 28, 2022 6:56 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Rajasthan RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022 To Be Announced By May 31
CBSE 10th Result 2022: Students Are Demanding #BestofEitherTerms; Know About The Evaluation Method
UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Soon; Check Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years
CBSE 12th Economics Paper Analysis 2022: Students Found Paper "Balanced, NCERT-Based"
Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Date: Know When Students Can Expect Class 10 Result
AILET 2022 Correction Window Closes Today; Here's How To Edit Application Form
Bihar DElEd Registration 2022: BSEB DElEd Application Process To Commence From May 30; Check Details
BSEB DElEd application process to commence from May 30
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

BSEB DElEd Registration 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has notified the application process for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam 2022. The Bihar DElEd registration will commence from Monday, May 30, the candidates can apply on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The students will have to pay Rs 400 as application fee for the DElEd registration 2021-23. The board has also provided helpline numbers for applicants facing difficulties in filling up the registration forms and paying the application fee. The helpline numbers are- 0612 - 2232074, 2232257, 2232239.

Bihar DElEd Registration 2022: Steps To Apply

  1. Visit the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com
  2. Click on the DElEd registration link
  3. Enter the login credentials and fill the application form
  4. Pay application fees online, and click on submit
  5. Download, take a print out for further references.

The BSEB will release a dummy registration, the candidates can download the dummy application form from the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. The candidates are advised to visit the official website for details on DElEd registration.

Click here for more Education News
Bihar School Examination Board deled exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Rajasthan RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022 To Be Announced By May 31
Rajasthan RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022 To Be Announced By May 31
UP Budget 2022: Uttar Pradesh Government Allots Rs 21,000 Crore For 14 New Medical Colleges In State
UP Budget 2022: Uttar Pradesh Government Allots Rs 21,000 Crore For 14 New Medical Colleges In State
CBSE 10th Result 2022: Students Are Demanding #BestofEitherTerms; Know About The Evaluation Method
CBSE 10th Result 2022: Students Are Demanding #BestofEitherTerms; Know About The Evaluation Method
UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Soon; Check Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years
UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Soon; Check Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years
CBSE 12th Economics Paper Analysis 2022: Students Found Paper
CBSE 12th Economics Paper Analysis 2022: Students Found Paper "Balanced, NCERT-Based"
.......................... Advertisement ..........................