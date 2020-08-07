Bihar Board updated result for 10th and 12th has been released @ onlinebseb.in

Bihar Board has released updated result for class 10 and class 12 exams held in February. The updated results and scrutiny results are available on the Bihar Board website. According to reports, the board has decided to promote 2.14 lakh students who had failed in class 10 or class 12 annual exams by awarding them grace marks to such students who had almost scored the passing marks.

The updated result and scrutiny result is available on the Bihar Board's portal, 'onlinebseb.in'.

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Updated Result 2020: How To Check?

Step one: Go to the result website: onlinebseb.in

Step two: Click on the Scrutiny result or updated result link for Secondary or Senior Secondary exam.

Step three: For updated result, students would need to provide roll code and roll number, and for scrutiny result, students would need to provide application number and registration id.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

This year Bihar Board was one of the few education boards to be able to complete conducting board exams. The exams concluded in February and the board announced intermediate results in March followed by matric results in May.

Intermediate results were announced on March 24 and 80.44 per cent students passed. Matric results were announced on May 26 and 80.59 per cent students passed.