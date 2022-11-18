Bihar Board To Close Class 10 Dummy Admit Card 2023 Correction Window Today At Secondary.biharboardonline.com

Image credit: shutterstock.com The Class 10 dummy admit card is available at secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB 10th Admit Card 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will close the Class 10 dummy admit card correction window today, November 18. The students who want to make changes in the information provided on the admit card can do so on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. Students can make changes on the name, date of birth, subject and other details mentioned in the hall ticket.

The Class 10 dummy admit card is available on the official website-secondary.biharboardonline.com, the school authorities can download it on the official website.

BSEB 10th Dummy Admit Card: How To Make Corrections At Secondary.biharboardonline.com

Visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com Click on the 10th dummy admit card link Schools will make necessary changes in the hall ticket Candidates need to check and match the details mentioned in the dummy admit card and approve Schools will submit it Download admit card, and take a print out for further references.

Candidates if found any issue with the Class 10 exam dummy admit card 2023, can connect on 0612-2232074. For details on 10th dummy admit card 2023, please visit the website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.