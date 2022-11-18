  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar Board To Close Class 10 Dummy Admit Card 2023 Correction Window Today At Secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar Board To Close Class 10 Dummy Admit Card 2023 Correction Window Today At Secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB 10th Admit Card 2023: Students can make changes on the name, date of birth, subject and other details mentioned in the hall ticket. The Class 10 dummy admit card is available on the official website-secondary.biharboardonline.com

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 18, 2022 1:37 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

BSEB 2023: Class 10 Dummy Admit Card Correction Window Open Till Tomorrow
Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 Registration Deadline Extended; Apply Till October 8
Bihar Board 2023 Matric Exam Registration Window Reopens; Apply For BSEB Class 10th By August 22
BSEB Matric 2023 Registration Starts Tomorrow; Details Here
Bihar Class 10, 12 Exams 2023: BSEB Dummy Admit Card Out; Download Steps, What To Check
Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Compartment, Special Exam 2022 Scrutiny Begins; Here’s How To Apply
Bihar Board To Close Class 10 Dummy Admit Card 2023 Correction Window Today At Secondary.biharboardonline.com
The Class 10 dummy admit card is available at secondary.biharboardonline.com
Image credit: shutterstock.com

BSEB 10th Admit Card 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will close the Class 10 dummy admit card correction window today, November 18. The students who want to make changes in the information provided on the admit card can do so on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. Students can make changes on the name, date of birth, subject and other details mentioned in the hall ticket.

Recommended:  Bihar Board 10th Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Latest: Class 10th Board Exams Preparation Tips. Check Now

The Class 10 dummy admit card is available on the official website-secondary.biharboardonline.com, the school authorities can download it on the official website.

BSEB 10th Dummy Admit Card: How To Make Corrections At Secondary.biharboardonline.com

  1. Visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com
  2. Click on the 10th dummy admit card link
  3. Schools will make necessary changes in the hall ticket
  4. Candidates need to check and match the details mentioned in the dummy admit card and approve
  5. Schools will submit it
  6. Download admit card, and take a print out for further references.

Candidates if found any issue with the Class 10 exam dummy admit card 2023, can connect on 0612-2232074. For details on 10th dummy admit card 2023, please visit the website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click here for more Education News
Bihar Board 10th Examination bsebonline
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Allahabad University Admission: Report For These Programmes Under Physically-Challenged Quota On November 23
Allahabad University Admission: Report For These Programmes Under Physically-Challenged Quota On November 23
AEEE 2023 Registration Window Opens Today; Documents Required, Application Process
AEEE 2023 Registration Window Opens Today; Documents Required, Application Process
Delhi High Court To Hear On May 3 Next Year Plea Against Order Allowing Inspection Of 1978 DU Records
Delhi High Court To Hear On May 3 Next Year Plea Against Order Allowing Inspection Of 1978 DU Records
Indian-Origin Academician Sunil Kumar Named As Next President Of Tufts University
Indian-Origin Academician Sunil Kumar Named As Next President Of Tufts University
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Starts Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Exam Guidelines
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Starts Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Exam Guidelines
.......................... Advertisement ..........................